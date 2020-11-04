CUMBERLAND — Chris Sloan’s solo exhibition, “Salient Points — Thoughts on the Future of Humanity,” will be on display in the Allegany Arts Council’s Saville Gallery from Nov. 7-28.
The exhibition, which includes oil paintings, sculpture and digital art, explores three themes — “Extinctions,” “The Victory of Science” and “The Invisible Domain.”
Intended to raise awareness of the advanced stage of the extinction crisis, the “Extinctions” series is comprised of colorful depictions of creatures at risk of disappearing.
In the “Victory of Science” series, Sloan explores various aspects of science and technology, deliberately presenting them as beautiful in an effort to encourage viewers to embrace science.
In the “Invisible Domain” series, Sloan brings the world of molecules, atoms and subatomic particles to life in a whimsical way, making the unseen world more accessible.
“I hope my artwork makes people thing about these themes and wonder if something needs to change,” said Sloan. “Perhaps my work can be a ripple added to other ripples that combined will lead to a wave of change.”
The exhibit can be viewed at the Allegany Arts Council at 9 N. Centre St. or at www.alleganyartscouncil.org.
