CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council and its Schwab Gallery will host the Western Maryland Watercolor Society’s exhibition “Color in Motion” Nov. 7-28.
The exhibition features work by a variety of watercolor artists and highlights various techniques. Subject matters include landscapes, floral, still life and portraits that express the use of colors, shadows and light within the art.
The Western Maryland Watercolor Society is a nonprofit group that allows water-based enthusiasts to share common interests and explore new directions in painting. The organization provides educational programs through workshops with award-winning artists.
Mark Nicolas will serve as juror for this year’s competition. Nicholas is a self-taught artist working in oils, acrylics, watercolor and mixed media. In 2018, Nicolas’ art was featured along with first lady Yumi Hogan’s at the Gilchrist Museum and Gallery.
An awards ceremony will be held Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. via Zoom and can be accessed at https://www.alleganyartscouncil.org/upcoming-events/western-maryland-watercolor-society-virtual-awards-presentation/.
