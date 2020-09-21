CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council recently announced the winners of its 21st Will’s Creek Exhibition of Fine Art during a virtual awards ceremony and juror chat.
The event took place via Facebook Live and YouTube and included remarks from juror Jessica Beck and reactions from award winners.
Kelly Bell of Washington, D.C. won best in show for her entry, “Silence.”
Sandra Chen Weinstein, Lake Forest, California, was awarded first place for “Sweet Dream, from Refuge in America.”
Earning second place was Sheryl Massaro, Frederick, for “Red Slide, Devil’s Backbone State Park.”
Placing third was Penny Knobel-Besa, Flintstone, for “The Helper.”
Anne Harkness, Mooresville, North Carolina, received honorable mention for “Neighborhood Watch Dog.”
The exhibition will run through Sept. 26 in the council’s Saville and Schwab galleries at 9 N. Centre St. and can be viewed at https://www.alleganyartscouncil.org/willscreek/digital-gallery/.
The nonprofit organization invites the public to vote for the People’s Choice Award.
Votes can be submitted on Facebook page @AlleganyArts Council through Sept. 26. The winner will be announced at the conclusion of the exhibition.
