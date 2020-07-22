Pastel exhibit at Saville Gallery
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council will host Emergence: The Artistry of the Appalachian Pastel League from July 25-Aug. 22 in its Saville Gallery.
The Appalachian Pastel League is a group of artists and pastel enthusiasts that meets quarterly to explore the medium. Workshops occur at the Allegany Arts Council and both members and nonmembers are welcome. Contact the group at appalachianpastelleague@gmail.com.
No public opening of the exhibition will take place. The exhibit is open for viewing Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings will be required.
