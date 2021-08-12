CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council is requiring that face coverings be worn by everyone entering its building at 9 N. Centre St., regardless of vaccination status.
Hand sanitizer and masks will be available to those who need them and staff will restart sanitizing protocols daily.
With the mask requirement in place, the arts council will also suspend food and beverage service for events until further notice.
“We recognize this has been a deeply challenging year for our community and we feel a responsibility to do our part in helping eradicate this illness once and for all,” Julie Westendorff, executive director, said in an email message to patrons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.