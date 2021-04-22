CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council is showing the work of Charlene Nield of Alexandria, Virginia, in an exhibition titled “The Art of Happenstance: Chance Meetings & Destined Friends.”
The show, which is free and open to the public, will be on display in the council’s Saville Gallery at 9 N. Centre St. from May 1-29 and online at https://www.alleganyartscouncil.org/saville-exhibition/.
Originally from Allegany County, Nield creates paintings that celebrate color and the human and animal forms in all their “glorious imperfections,” according to Deb Litman, communications and membership manager for the arts council. Her work is “funky and eclectic,” combining representative, figurative and abstract elements.
The show also includes pieces painted in collaboration with artist Ann Pickett. The two women work collaboratively under the name à deux, painting on the same surface at the same time.
Nield is a member of the Torpedo Factory Artists Association in Alexandria and her work can be found in the Foundry Gallery in Washington, Gallery 75 in Alexandria and the Mosaic Gallery, Fairfax, Virginia.
