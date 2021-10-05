CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council, 9 N. Centre St., will open two exhibits featuring local artists — Conversations in Color: The Artistry of Sibyl MacKenzie, Elizabeth Blaisdell and Michael Kenneth O’Brien in the Saville Gallery and the Allegany Area Art Alliance Membership Exhibition in the Schwab Gallery.
The opening will be held Oct. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Conversations in Color will feature paintings by Mackenzie and Blaisdell and glass sculptures by O’Brien. All proceeds will be donated to Protect Afghan Women.
Allegany Area Art Alliance members in the exhibition are Jill Baldinger, Janice Beall, Nancy Biggs, Roy Brown, Jim Cumiskey, Judy Davis, Dustin Davis, Hilmar Gottesthal, Edwin Havens, Lita Havens, Angela Hedderick, Penny Knobel-Besa, Lenore Lancaster, Joy C. Sanders, Linda Stewart and Zoey Yi.
Masks are required.
