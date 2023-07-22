OLDTOWN — A group of 10 boys and two chiefs at Allegany Boys Camp has constructed a raft designed to float 1,000 miles down the Mississippi River on a nine-week trip.
The Woodsmen group plans to launch 200 miles above St. Louis in Quincy, Illinois,, and travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The raft was deconstructed and reconstructed at a boat launch area on the Potomac River outside Martinsburg, West Virginia. The Woodsmen tested it out by running it up and down the river and held an open house for parents, camp staff and the community to tour the raft and enjoy a cookout.
On Sept. 5, the group will begin the adventure by transporting the raft in parts to be reconstructed for the 1,000-mile trip. The trip will provide a unique understanding of the history of the Mississippi and the cultural experiences of water travel in the early years of the country.
This trip is part of the many activities the camp does to help each boy begin to develop the skills needed for the challenges they are facing. Each of the four groups plans and cooks their own meals, creates adventures together and uses therapeutic methods to build healthy relationships during their 18-month stay. Each boy works on academic skills through journaling, artwork, playing and singing music, cooking, designing and researching. Home visits are scheduled every eight weeks to give the boys and their families time to practice the skills learned at camp. Family counselors work with the boys and families to transition their time together into healthy relationships.
For more information or to help support the project, contact Allegany Boys Camp at 301-478-5721, 20700 Wagner Cutoff Road, Oldtown, MD 21555 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Alleganycamp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.