CUMBERLAND — Allegany County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.
The allocation of $28,777 for fiscal 2020 is for emergency food and shelter programs.
The selection was made by a group consisting of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish federation of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
A local board made up of United Way of Allegany County, Associated Charities of Cumberland Inc., Allegany County government, the Union Rescue Mission, Allegany County Department of Social Services, The Salvation Army, Villa Maria of Mountain Maryland, The Local Management Board, the Jewish community and the Red Cross of Allegany County will determine how local funds will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local services agencies in the area.
The local board is responsible for reviewing applications submitted by agencies to receive these funds.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply for funds.
Allegany County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously with Interfaith Community Pantry Inc.; Frostburg Food Pantry, The Salvation Army, Family Crisis Resource Center, LaVale Methodist Church Pantry, Allegany College of Maryland Foundation, and Associated Charities of Cumberland Inc. Those agencies provided food, meals, and shelter to those in need on a local level.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funds must contact deanna.clark@maryland.gov for applications for both funding streams. The deadline for applications to be received is Dec. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.