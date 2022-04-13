CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Tourism has unveiled the 2022 Visit Mountain Maryland Destination Guide, an annual printed guide that serves to inspire visitors to explore Allegany County, the Mountain Side of Maryland.
“We are excited to unveil another year of travel inspiration through our official Mountain Maryland Destination Guide,” said Jessica Palumbo, marketing and sales manager for Allegany County Tourism. “Allegany County was one of only four counties in the state to show tourism growth over the past two years, and our guide continues to be an in-demand resource for travel planning to our region.”
The 76-page, full-color guide serves as the county’s official destination guide, showcasing Mountain Maryland with imagery and content highlighting the region’s outdoor economy, arts and culture, history and heritage. The magazine-quality booklet features lodging, dining, camping, museum guides and new for this year, a detailed trail guide. Feature stories include “Road Cycling in Mountain Maryland” with seasonal road routes; “George Washington Trail 1753,” featuring stops along Allegany County’s newest history trail; “Hit the Open Road — Explore the Mountain Maryland Scenic Byway;” “Art for the People — The Poet Tree Project,” with information on a new art-inspired experience; “Donut and Go — a Donut and Coffee Trail,” showcasing the county’s newest food trail; and “Mountain of Makers,” highlighting a handful of entrepreneurs in Allegany County.
Snapped by Farrell Photography of Cumberland, the cover photo features Zumbrun Overlook in Green Ridge State Forest.
The annual guide is produced by Allegany County Tourism alongside professional service partner Nelson Marketing and Publishing of Cumberland.
To request a copy of the 2022 Visit Mountain Maryland Destination Guide, visit www.mdmountainside.com/request-a-guide. A digital version is available on mdmountainside.com.
