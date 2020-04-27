CUMBERLAND — Allegany County is among the 18 areas in Maryland that are eligible for disaster household distribution emergency assistance in the form of food during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Maryland Department of Human Services has requested to use U.S. Department of Agriculture foods to operate a distribution program through the Emergency Food Assistance Program.
In partnership with the Maryland Food Bank and Capital Area Food Bank, the Department of Human Services is distributing 1 million pounds of food throughout its existing network of food banks, food pantries and food programs to reach the communities hit hardest by COVID-19.
“Like the rest of the nation, Maryland has seen an unprecedented surge in unemployment insurance claims following the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus,” said Human Services Secretary Lourdes R. Padilla.
Jurisdictions receiving the assistance include areas where there were 2,000 or more unemployment insurance claims in the month of March. Eligible jurisdictions may be added as the department receives additional claims data from the Maryland Department of Labor.
Disaster food packages are prepared for a household of one to two members and include staples such as frozen meat, canned goods, dried and canned beans, rice, cereal, juice, shelf stable milk, fresh fruit, boxed pasta and canned tomato sauce. Additional food packages are based on household size.
The Department of Human Services also submitted a request to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to expedite the capability for Maryland food retailers to accept online purchases made using SNAP benefits. The accelerated timeline will provide SNAP households the opportunity to purchase meals online from approved USDA retailers at no additional cost.
The department will provide over $66 million in additional SNAP benefits to more than 319,000 Maryland households in response to COVID-19. It also has waived work requirements across all eligibility programs, extended the redetermination requirements for Marylanders receiving cash benefits for an additional six months and secured approval from the USDA to extend certification periods and adjust reporting requirements for six months for Maryland’s SNAP benefit recipients.
