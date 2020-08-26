CUMBERLAND — The Healing Allegany initiative is inviting residents to join the Allegany County Goes Purple campaign throughout September to help draw attention to opioid misuse and people struggling with addiction.
A joint project with Cumberland-based AHEC West, Allegany County Goes Purple aims to help prevent the misuse of opioids and other substances through awareness, education, community support and advocacy. The campaign seeks to demonstrate support not only for those who are working to overcome addiction, but also family members and friends caught up in the devastation of the opioid epidemic.
Each day, 140 individuals in the United States die of a drug overdose, 91 specifically due to opioids.
The COVID-19 pandemic has only intensified opioid misuse, as those struggling to break free of addiction face mounting financial and mental health pressures at a time when recovery resources such as in-person support groups have been severely constrained.
Similar to other events being held nationwide, Allegany County Goes Purple invites community members to display purple decorations and wear purple clothing.
Individuals, families, businesses, churches, community organizations, schools and public agencies are all invited to join.
Other ways to get involved include:
• Write a thank-you note to first responders, including fire and rescue, police and social workers.
• Employers can encourage staff to wear appropriate attire on Purple Wednesdays.
• Elected officials can issue proclamations declaring their community’s support for the campaign.
• Websites and other social media postings can be outlined in purple.
• Businesses can illuminate their establishments with purple lighting and decorate lobbies with streamers and balloons.
• Electronic message boards can display purple backgrounds or purple lettering.
Participants are encouraged to share their purple-themed displays on social media using the hashtags #showusyourpurple and #alleganycountygoespurple2020.
A consortium of nine agencies and organizations, as well as concerned citizens, Healing Allegany recently won a three-year, $1 million grant to enhance and expand opioid misuse and addiction services in Allegany County.
AHEC West was the applicant agency for the grant, which was awarded following a year-long planning phase.
For more information on Allegany County Goes Purple, contact Jen Thomas at jthomas@ahecwest.org and visit the Healing Allegany Facebook page.
