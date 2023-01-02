CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Habitat for Humanity welcomed the new owners of the house it recently completed on Maple Street at a dedication ceremony.
“Thanks to our construction partners and volunteers, we were able to finish this house in time for the Hott-Wallizer family to enjoy the holidays in their new home,” said Steve MacGray, president of Allegany County Habitat for Humanity.
“Owning a home through Habitat for Humanity will improve our future by giving our kids and ourselves a stable home so we can continue working and building better lives for our children. We will forever be grateful to Habitat for Humanity and the many workers, volunteers and everyone else who had a hand in helping with our home,” said Latisha Hott-Wallizer.
Habitat for Humanity believes that homeownership provides the strength, stability and independence for families to build better lives.
Families must demonstrate their need for safe, adequate housing; their ability to pay an affordable mortgage; and their willingness to partner with Habitat by providing “sweat equity” to show their commitment to the project.
Making homeownership possible for these families is only possible through the support of the community. Donations to Habitat for Humanity from individuals, corporations, foundations, churches and others enable Habitat to offer affordable mortgage loans to families who cannot qualify for conventional financing.
“We were fortunate to have local residents Connie and Keith Morris donate the land on Maple Street, and the site can accommodate three additional houses. This presents us with the opportunity to create a small neighborhood of houses for hardworking families in our area,” said Tracy Greely, executive director. “After the first of the year, we will launch a major fundraising campaign to help us build these additional houses over the next few years.”
Allegany County Habitat for Humanity has made home ownership a reality for four other families in Allegany County — two in Cresaptown, one in Cumberland and one in Frostburg.
Allegany County Habitat for Humanity is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a global nonprofit housing organization operated on faith-based principles that believes everyone deserves safe, affordable housing.
For additional information about the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate, contact Greely at 301-687-1006 or visit https://www.alleganycountyhfh.org.
