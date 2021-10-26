CUMBERLAND — The Allegany High School Marching Band placed first in the Tournament of Bands Region 5 Championships held at Spring Mills High School near Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Allegany scored 94.50 in Group 1 Open Class and received the specialty caption awards for Best Music, Visual, Auxiliary, Percussion and Drum Major.
The Tournament of Bands, sponsored by the National Judges Association, conducts weekend fall marching band competitions in 11 regions across a six-state area that includes New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia and Northern Virginia.
The region championship scores determine the seeding placements in each of the four Open Class groups for the Tournament of Bands Atlantic Coast Championships.
Allegany will go into the Group 1 Open Atlantic Coast Championships on Nov. 7 to be held at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, as the top seed of 11 bands to perform at 12:15 p.m.
