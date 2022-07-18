CUMBERLAND — As part of the third annual “Allegany Goes Purple” campaign to celebrate National Recovery Month in September, AHEC West and the Healing Allegany campaign are offering personalized lamp-post banners to be displayed throughout the month on the downtown Cumberland mall.
Loved ones and other recovery allies of those challenged by addiction can promote their support for recovery with the personalized purple banners, which can also memorialize a loved one lost to the opioid crisis.
“We’re working to energize and expand this year’s Go Purple campaign and the banners seemed like a great idea to spread the word about recovery in the downtown area and also to remember those we’ve lost to addiction,” said AHEC West Associate Director Melissa Clark, project director of Healing Allegany.
The banners are available to purchase at ahecwest.org/healing through Aug. 5. They will be provided to the sponsor when they are taken down at the end of September.
A joint project with AHEC West, the Allegany County Health Department, Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland Police, UPMC Western Maryland and numerous other supportive agencies, “Allegany Goes Purple” aims to help prevent the misuse of opioids and other substances through awareness, education, community support and advocacy. The campaign seeks to demonstrate support for those who are working to overcome addiction as well as family members and friends caught up in the devastation of the opioid epidemic.
For more information, visit the Healing Allegany page on Facebook or call AHEC West at 301-777-9150.
