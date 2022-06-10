FROSTBURG — Members of the Allegany County Republican Social Club met recently at The Toasted Goat to hear the views of candidates for public office in the July 19 primary election.
Jonathan Jenkins and Mariela Roca, candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, were joined by state Senate candidates Mike McKay and Jake Shade, Tim Thomas for the Maryland House of Delegates and Brett Bean and Jimmy Furstenburg for Cumberland City Council.
Timmy Friend, chair of the club, reported a record attendance at the Lincoln Day Dinnerand requested volunteers for a committee to review the bylaws.
Westley Marks, director of member affairs for the social club, requested help with the booth at the Oldtown Summerfest on June 25 to conduct a voter registration drive.
Matt Breeding, chair of the Washington County Republican Club, reported on a program to contact households relocating into the county and encouraging them to register to vote as Republicans.
A pamphlet from the Maryland Federation of Republican Women titled “Teen Girls and Women” was distributed and everyone was encouraged to view the documentary film “Whose Children Are They?” about “brave teachers, empowered parents and front-line experts who pull back the curtain about what is truly happening in our public schools today.”
Michael Allen Mudge reported that he is in the process of applying to be the district captain for District 1B for the Convention of States.
Club members voted to endorse Jenkins for the District 6 Congressional seat.
The bulk of the meeting featured presentations and debate by the two candidates to fill the state Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of George Edwards, followed by a Q&A session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.