CUMBERLAND — Bailee Haislip was the class orator at the 135th graduation ceremony held May 20 at Allegany High School.
Haislip holds a 4.26 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. She was part of the regional championship girls varsity soccer team and basketball team. She also served as co-host on “Allegany Morning Live.” She was selected to speak to the fifth graders at Cresaptown Elementary School about D.A.R.E and making good decisions. She also helped organize the senior graduate signs along Seton Drive.
Haislip earned the MPSSAA Minds in Motion Award and the Promise Scholarship from Frostburg State University, where she will major in elementary education. She is the daughter of Mendy Haislip and Christopher Haller.
Senior award winners include:
Riley Abe, Allegany Computer Services IT Award; Hannah-Yael Apedo, Seal of Biliteracy; Ryder Bernard, Charles E. Hafer, Sr. Memorial Award; Isaac Blye, ACT Personnel Service Inc. Scholarship and Sheetz Academic Leadership Service Award; Cayden Bratton, AHS Class of 1953 Making a Difference Award, Charles E. Babst Award, Richard T. Stevenson Pride Award and James Arrowood Award; Clay Brode, Charles L. “Chuck” Eirich Memorial Scholarship; Jeremiah Butzer, Arion Foundation Award; Caiden Chorpenning, Steven Vandenberg Most Valuable Player Award; Cole Fiscus, Outstanding Journalist Award “Allegany Morning Live” and Top 10% of Class; Matthew Flanagan, The Sedgwick History Award and Top 10% of Class; Daniel Gregory, Dr. Gary L. Hendrickson and the Class of ‘88 Math/Science Award, FBLA Book Scholarship, George Stimmel Science Award, Ralph R. Webster Memorial Scholarship Award, Kirby Light Memorial Award and Top 10% of Class; Abigail Grove, FBLA Book Scholarship, Top 10% of Class, Leadership Allegany Rising, Sheetz Academic Leadership Service Award, The Van Hollen Public Service Award; Bailee Haislip, AHS Class of 1953 Making a Difference Award, Allegany County Retired School Personnel Award and Outstanding Journalist Award “Allegany Morning Live;” Ella Humbertson, Outstanding Journalist Award — “Allegewi;” Chazz Imes, Top 10% of Class, Robert M. Hutcheson Leadership Award and Walter L. “Bill” Bower Award; Makenna Keith, Dorothy Willison Fine Arts Award and School Choral Award; Alex Kennell, Top 10% of Class, George “Lou” Baker Memorial Award, Walter L. “Bill Bower Award and Welcome Home Award.
Ryder Kennell, AHS Class of 2016 Damon J. Middleton Award; Alyssa Klein, Ethel Bruce Memorial Art Award and Leadership Allegany Rising; Ayden Leith, Top 10% of Class, AHS Class of 1979 Humanitarian Service Award, FBLA Book Scholarship, Leadership Allegany Rising and Robert Brauer Memorial Band Award; Audrey Litman, Top 10% of Class, Allegany High School Outstanding FBLA Student Award, George C. Stein Memorial Award, Good Citizenship Award, John Philip Sousa Award, Ralph R. Webster Memorial Scholarship Award and Student Government Graduation Award; Eli Litman, Top 10% of Class, FBLA Book Scholarship, Louis Armstrong Jazz Award and Robert Brauer National Honor Society Award; Olivia Looker, Top 10% of Class, Leadership Allegany Rising and William J. Faherty Girls Athletic Award; Griffin Madden, Top 10% of Class and Robert M. Hutcheson Leadership Award; Peyton McDonald, FBLA Book Scholarship and Leadership Allegany Rising; Chase McKenzie, Top 10% of Class and Loretta P. Schultz Memorial Award; Brian Miller, School Spirit Award; Jonathan Nelson, Top 10% of Class, In Memory of Ellsworth Kevin Thompson and Louis Armstrong Jazz Award; Marissa Parker, AHS Class of ‘56 Award; Samantha Preaskorn, Walter L. “Bill Bower Award; Madison Ruhl, Top 10% of Class, AHS Class of 2017 Michael S. Calhoun and Heidi B. Laupert Leadership Award, John D. Millar American History Award, Robert Brauer National Honor Society Award, Welcome Home Award; Lya Smith, Top 10% of Class and Charles L. “Chuck” Eirich Memorial Scholarship; Skylar Stewart, The Linda L. Hafer Memorial Scholarship; Anika Stylinski, Outstanding Journalist Award — “Allegewi;” Ariaya Walker, Ethel Bruce Memorial Art Award and Loretta P. Schultz Memorial Award; Andrew Watkins, Thespian Award; Sarah Wenstrand, Combination Boxing Award; and Alyssa Yost, Daly Computers Inc. Scholarship.
