CUMBERLAND — Allegany Law Foundation recently received a $48,000 grant from the Maryland Legal Services Corp. as a part of a $2.5 million statewide project to provide education about Maryland’s new cannabis laws and support expungement efforts throughout the state.
A constitutional amendment legalizing the possession and recreational use of cannabis in Maryland goes into effect July 1. Allegany Law will coordinate local outreach and host monthly expungement clinics for low-income individuals in Allegany County until the end of June 2024.
Expungement is the legal process used to permanently destroy the records of individuals who have been arrested for or convicted of a crime. Once a crime has been expunged, it is as though it never happened. “Cannabis expungement will open up employment and housing opportunities for many Marylanders. We look forward to working with the other service providers in the state to help individuals turn over a new leaf and take advantage of those opportunities,” said Lori Lewis, executive director of Allegany Law.
For more information about the program, including eligibility, contact Allegany Law at 301-722-3390 or info@alleganylaw.com.
