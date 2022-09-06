CUMBERLAND — Remember riding the escalator inside the G.C. Murphy department store in downtown Cumberland? For many a grown adult, the very first childhood memory of primitive “amusement” was riding up and down that sophisticated moving staircase while Mom and Dad were shopping. That corner building — once a jewel in the bedazzled crown of Cumberland — holds fond and warm memories for many who enjoy reminiscing about the “heyday” of the Queen City. Generations can speak on the thriving retail metropolis that once existed with stores like Murphy’s, McCrory’s, Kaufman’s, Peskins, Burton’s, Peoples Drug Store, Hallmark and Rosenbaum’s.
The September edition of Allegany Magazine is an issue dedicated to all things “under construction” and features a wave of a new generation not only deciding to stay and make Western Maryland home — but creating, designing and renovating houses for others.
“Cumberland needs the noise of construction,” Chris Hendershot says in Allegany Magazine’s cover story. “It means things are under construction and being built.”
Hendershot is one half of the CG Construction Team — the other half is Garrett Eagan — and together the business partners are renovating the McMullen Building in downtown Cumberland. They also recently purchased the former M&T Bank downtown with plans to locate retail, restaurant and residential space in that building as well.
“When the city announced Baltimore Street was going to open back up to traffic, we talked about how we could be a part of that,” said Eagan. “When people talk about leaving a legacy, we wanted to be a part of that somehow. And this is something exciting.”
“We want to be part of a bigger picture — not just this small picture by itself. We want people to jump on board and get involved in their own projects downtown,” said Hendershot. “We don’t want to be leaders. We want to be part of a movement.”
The two business leaders are featured on the cover of Allegany Magazine — posed with Eric Zacot and Seth and Jewel Bernard of Bernard Aesthetics in a photo taken exclusively for the monthly publication by local photographer Cody Steckman. Steckman also shot the cover of the October 2021 and January 2022 issues.
“This all started during COVID to be honest. When Seth and I were at home alone together we started talking one night about how we loved renovating our own home. And how much we loved renovating the house we had before that that we sold,” Jewel Bernard said. “But I didn’t want to keep moving to keep renovating houses. We saw a house for sale near the old Allegany High School and that was our inspiration. We ended up not buying that one but it did inspire us to look at other houses on the market and see if we could actually do it.”
Since then, Bernard Aesthetics has purchased and renovated at least half a dozen houses in Allegany County — with no plans to stop anytime soon.
“This is a small town and word will get around if you are good at what you do or not. When someone buys a house from us, there isn’t one single thing they need to do but move their furniture in and make it their home,” said Bernard. “There isn’t anything a buyer has to worry about. We don’t skimp on safety or details.”
The September edition of Allegany Magazine also includes a rare pictorial tour of the Masonic Temple in Cumberland, a visit to the newly renovated Villa and a look at the inside of the historic Hocking House in Frostburg, a trip to a neatly manicured rose garden in Corriganville, a log cabin and restored barn in nearby Stringtown, how to spend a weekend in a treehouse, antiquities and collectibles that can be seen in our area museums and what designer trends to expect for the home going into 2023.
“We are learning in our new issue what draws people to buildings and to properties and why a group of younger visionaries has plans to restore and renovate our area one house, one building, one family, one large scale downtown project at a time,” said Shane Riggs, Allegany Magazine’s managing editor. “For those of you who think younger people are not staying here and making a living— guess again. It’s a very exciting time to live where we do. And this issue is dedicated to showing you how we live and why everyone else sees the potential we might overlook every day.”
Allegany Magazine is a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News. It is available monthly by subscription. Single copy sales are offered at more than 40 retail partners in the tri-state area.
