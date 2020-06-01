Allegany Magazine pays tribute to class of 2020 yearbook' salute

CUMBERLAND — The act of graduation is a time-honored tradition.
But due to a global pandemic, seniors everywhere are not experiencing the traditional “walk down the aisle” that others for generations have experienced.
To salute the class of 2020 that did not get to have its public commencement exercises, Allegany Magazine has published a special edition for June 2020 that pays tribute to area graduates.
More than 340 graduates are represented in the June edition through publicly submitted photos.
“We asked area graduates back in early spring — during the crest of the outbreak — to send us just one of their senior pictures,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of Allegany Magazine. “In fact, our social media announcement asking for entries in late March reached nearly 45,000 people and was shared more than 17,000 times.”
Riggs said that every single photo which was submitted of a senior that met the guidelines and deadline appears in the magazine.
“While those of us in the publishing business were considered essential and were reporting to the office, I was able to come to work every day and open my email and download these smiling, hopeful, optimistic faces — faces that can only change the world for the better — from this day forward,” said Riggs.
One of the photos so impressed the Allegany Magazine staff that it was chosen as the cover of this special edition. Senior Aisa Wrights of Allegany High School was tapped to represent the class of 2020 in a photo submitted by her parents, Bill and Jennifer Wrights, and courtesy of ChrisStudio of Cumberland and photographer Michelle Zegles.
Riggs said the edition is a direct response to local seniors being denied their usual “sendoff into the real world.”
“These are the same young adults that have experienced whiplash-like changes in society already. They were born into a world freshly responding to the attacks of Sept. 11,” he said. “And then as the grand finale to their formal public education, we gave these young people COVID-19 to deal with — a coronavirus that put the entire world on a pause — and canceled their commencement.
“Here at Allegany Magazine, we can’t do anything to help the pandemic on a global scale, but we can do a little something to help out locally and so we decided to do it with this issue,” said Riggs. “To serve as a type of consolation for not being able to have their graduation exercises, we decided to treat the class of 2020 to an edition all their own.”
In all, the June 2020 “Senior” Edition represents 343 graduates, 22 schools and 32 local photographers and photo studios.
The edition will be available this week at more than 50 retail outlets in Allegany, Garrett, Bedford, Somerset, Mineral and Hampshire counties. Subscriber copies are being hand-delivered or mailed.
Allegany Magazine is a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News.
