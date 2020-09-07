Allegany Magazine publishes its first pride issue

CUMBERLAND — The September edition of Allegany Magazine is one that highlights members of the LGBTQ community in Allegany County.
“This year, the fourth annual Cumberland Pride Festival was moved to October in light of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of Allegany Magazine. “And so for this issue, we thought it was about time we shined that rainbow of color on a segment of our community that for some of us may be shocking, may be delighting, may be entertaining and even for others still — hopefully — enlightening.”
The cover of the magazine features the 2020 Queen of Queen City, a drag performer from Cumberland (and a graduate of Frankfort High School) with the stage name Haley Hemorroid, in a photo taken by Brooke Long of Brooke Long Photography for Allegany Magazine.
“If you have a cover that says ‘gold, bold, proud and unapologetic,’ you better have a photo on the cover that says the same thing,” Riggs said.
The stories inside include a feature on the Cumberland Pride Festival, written by Cassie Conklin; the “Golden Gays of New York City” starring Cumberland native Andy Crosten, written by Kimberli Rowley; a personal firsthand story of helping a partner through a major health crisis by Blain Coleman; the untold story behind the Brooke Whiting House Museum by Riggs; and 15 separate “coming out” stories edited and guided by columnist C.J. Cangianelli.
“We are all part of a wonderful community made up of a pure and shining rainbow of colors, personalities, interests and beliefs. It is not our similarities that make us great. Not at all. It is celebrating our differences,” Riggs said. “It is appreciating every color of that rainbow — no matter where you fall on it.”
Riggs said the magazine had planned to produce this issue in July but when the festival was moved to October the edition was also moved. Because the October issue of Allegany Magazine traditionally spotlights breast cancer awareness, the September issue was earmarked for the Pride edition. Riggs said while he is certain the issue may spark some controversy, he is also hopeful it will inspire conversation.
The September edition also features a visit to the Town Hill Bed and Breakfast by James Rada Jr.; a story about the history of one room schoolhouses in the area by Bonnie Troxell; Ellen McDaniel-Weissler writes about her recent journey to Scotland; and there is also a tribute to the late Jim Goldsworthy.
Allegany Magazine is a monthly sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News. It is available by subscription and through single copy sales at more than 50 retail partners in Allegany, Bedford, Hampshire and Mineral counties.
