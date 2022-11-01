It may be rushing things but …
The November 2022 issue of Allegany Magazine is one exclusively devoted to celebrating the holidays in Western Maryland.
“For the 16th year in a row, we asked our readers to send in their holiday and winter photos — pictures that captured what the season means to all of them,” said Allegany Magazine's managing editor, Shane Riggs. “And once again, we had an embarrassment of riches. It is safe to say folks in our area really like the holidays.”
Riggs said the holiday editions of Allegany Magazine are meant to be timeless and to be editions that readers can take out with their holiday décor every year and read over and over again.
“It’s meant to be part or every winter and holiday season,” he said. “When I was growing up, my grandmother used to always get this magazine-sized book called "Ideals." She loved their holiday edition. When we were putting this holiday issue together, we were influenced by that. We wanted an edition readers could put on their coffee tables with other holiday decorations and refer to in years to come. The stories are ones that can be read aloud by the fire over and over, year after year. And the pictures that are in this issue will make people from our area proud to call our mountains home for the holidays.”
In fact, the photo selected for the cover was in fact, one submitted by a reader.
Sarah Rosenberger — originally from Lonaconing who now lives in Short Gap, West Virginia, submitted a photo of her daughter, Mia, age 3, sitting on Santa’s lap. The photo itself was taken by local photographer Lisa Wolford of Wolford Photography. The selection of this photo marks the fourth time work from Wolford has been chosen for one of Allegany Magazine’s covers.
“In fact, savvy Allegany Magazine readers might also recognize ‘Santa’s Helper’ shown on the November cover this year,” said Riggs. “Without surrendering his true identity and spoiling the magic of Christmas, he has appeared on our cover once before only then not as ‘saintly.’ Do you know who this year’s ‘Secret Santa’ is?”
The November edition also features more than 100 reader submitted photos inside.
Editorially, the holiday edition also includes true and short stories of the season — also submitted by readers of the magazine. In addition to a story written by Riggs, contributors to the November 2022 Holiday Edition include Amy Bradley, C.J. Cangianelli, Nicole Fraditch, Eugene Frazier, William Hand, Katey Ladika, Heather Lancaster, Emilie Lorditch, Lisa Dallape Matson, Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, Evelyn Morgan, Trish Morgan, Kimberli Rowley, Tom Valentine and Christine Werner.
In addition to releasing the November 2022 edition, sales of Allegany Magazine’s coffee table book “Magic and Memories” — a collection of the best stories and photos from the magazine’s first 15 years of holiday editions — is on sale again for the season. Debuting last year, the hardcover bound book contains nearly 1,000 photos, 150 recipes, and more than 100 reader contributed stories of the holiday season in Mountain Maryland and surrounding communities. The book is only for sale during the holiday season and limited copies are available for purchase.
A sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News, Allegany Magazine is available by subscription. Single copy sales are also sold at 50 retail locations throughout Allegany, Garrett, Bedford and Mineral Counties.
