CUMBERLAND — It’s fair to say that the May edition of Allegany Magazine may be one that the publication’s readers have been “expecting.”
For the seventh year, Allegany Magazine is publishing its “Moms We Love” feature.
“We asked our readers to send us photos and stories of their mothers and what motherhood means to them and they really responded as our readers always do when we ask them for favors,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of Allegany Magazine.
The results of those reader submissions are found in an issue dedicated to Mother’s Day.
“Some of us are very fortunate to have been or still be close to our mothers — to not only find in these amazing women a wonderful provider, nurturer, protector and ally but also a lifelong and best friend. And so this is the issue where we celebrate mothers and motherhood,” Riggs said. “Hope you have some tissues ready.”
The cover features Amy Magruder of Cumberland and her son Owen, 5, in a photo submitted by Magruder and taken by Michelle Crawford of Sweet Charlotte Photography. This marks the seventh time Crawford’s photography has been an Allegany Magazine cover.
“I never knew what true unconditional love felt like until I laid my eyes on my child. He is capable of making me feel so many different and conflicting emotions each day, but always ends the day with thanking Jesus for mommy and telling me how much he loves me,” Magruder told Allegany Magazine in her essay on motherhood. “It is the hardest and most rewarding job I have ever had, and I wouldn’t trade one second of it!”
In addition to reader submitted photos and stories about mothers and motherhood, the May magazine includes features about a Cumberland man’s battle with a rare disorder that people his age usually do not survive; a feature on a Bishop Walsh student who is prominent on an Apple TV original series; the Considering Matthew Shepard event at Frostburg State University; the Fade to Black photo exhibit and book launch; a business spotlight on the Journey Pet Services company; the Brian S. Long and Family Veterans Fund; the sport of canoeing and its heyday in Cumberland; an original poem by Eugene Frazier; Mother’s Day recipe ideas; and a tribute to Rena “Tilly” Love. There are also details in the May edition on how to participate in an online survey about the magazine and help steer future features and columns that the publication is planning.
Celebrating its 16th year of production, Allegany Magazine is a sister publication to the Cumberland Times News. In March, for the second year in a row, the magazine was awarded the “Magazine of the Year” among its company’s peer publications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.