Allegany Magazine turns attention toward motherhood

CUMBERLAND — The May 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine may be one the publication’s readers have been “expecting.”
For the fifth year, the magazine is publishing its “Moms We Love” feature.
“We asked our readers to send us photos and stories of their mothers and what motherhood means to them and they really responded as our readers always do when we ask them for favors,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor.
The results of those reader submissions will be found in the May edition — one that is cover to cover dedicated to Mother’s Day. Even the regular columnists have contributed features about the topic.
“At a time when many of us are staying at home, it reminds us what home means and who created those first feelings of home for us, and for most of us, that would be our mothers,” Riggs said.
The cover features Jessica Grapes of Frostburg with her daughter Sofia in a photo taken by Lisa Wolford of Wolford Photography in Cumberland. Although Grapes has been featured inside the magazine before — mainly as a past “Woman in Business,” this is her first cover feature. It is Wolford’s second photo selected for a cover inside a year.
“I always wanted to be a mom of two,” said Grapes. “I feel so blessed having a girl and a boy that are so close in age. Watching them interact and learn together. Their love for each other is so pure and beautiful. I’ll never be able to describe how honored I feel every day to be their mom.”
Grapes is one of 19 area mothers saluted in the edition. Some of the features were written by mothers themselves on what motherhood means to each one — including a couple of pieces of original poetry.
“Every single photo and story in the May edition was reader submitted, making this edition a true community keepsake,” said Riggs. “We have stories inside that are going to pull at the heart for sure. We were very happy to see a lot of moms send us pictures and stories about what it means to them to be a mother. It’s an issue that should come with a box of tissues.”
The May 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine is expected to be available next week. The magazine’s subscribers will receive the publication via home delivery while limited editions will be available at retailers across the area. When restrictions on retail locations are lifted, the May 2020 edition as well as the April 2020 edition will remain available.
The June 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine will feature a salute to area graduates and high school and college seniors who have had their commencement exercises canceled or indefinitely postponed.
Allegany Magazine is a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News.
