CUMBERLAND — The Mountain Maryland Alliance for Reproductive Freedom is a nonpartisan, grassroots group of people from Allegany and Garrett counties.
The group plans to work together to bring greater access to reproductive health care in Western Maryland. The organization is about a year old, and has been connecting with health care providers, legislators, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, faith leaders and advocates across the state.
The group’s mission is to help foster education concerning reproductive health in a factual, open and nonjudgmental manner; to advocate for accessible and affordable family planning services, including contraception and abortion; to coordinate efforts with other individuals and organizations that support these goals; and to support all Marylanders’ ability to have and maintain healthy families.
An alliance member said, “we got together because we know from experience that every person’s situation is unique, and we respect each person’s ability and right to determine the best health care option for themselves.”
The group also plans to be active in the legislative session in Annapolis. More information is available on the group’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/ 603812864718201/.
