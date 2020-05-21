TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Alpine Lake Resort is prepared for the season with certain restrictions in place to follow guidelines for safe operation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The golf course opened with social distancing and other changes to the rules of the game. The restaurant has curbside pickup service available with a limited menu and limited hours.
The plan is to open the rest of the resort, with limited amenities, around June 15, subject to state and local guidelines.
For updates, visit www.alpinelake.com.
