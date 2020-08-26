Recently, as my wife and I were readying ourselves for the day, she asked me if I would like her to leave the hair dryer out for me to use. On this particular morning, I decided to air-dry, so I responded with “Nah.” That’s right, “Nah.” I immediately realized that my response lacked certain, shall we say, manners.
The truth was I sounded like a goat chewing on an old boot when asked if he’d like ketchup on it. I thought about my English teachers through the years saying things like, “David, I taught you better than that.” I heard my dear, departed mother saying, “That’s not how you answer someone.” I even heard Jack Nicholson’s voice saying, “You can’t handle good manners!” I just couldn’t believe how quickly I realized that what I said was not the thing to say.
Isn’t that how it goes in life? We say something that we instantly regret and once those words are out there, you just can’t take them back. Perhaps we’re too quick to offer an opinion or to advise someone on how to live better. In Scripture, James reminds us that even though the tongue is a small part of the body, it has the greatest potential to get us into trouble and to hurt the feelings of those we care about. Whether we are simply speaking without thinking or using inappropriate language, those words sometimes escape our lips before we can rein them back. I believe God wants us to control our speech so that it builds up rather than tears down and so that it reflects a godly life within. The influence of a good church and Sunday school can help all of us better control what comes out of our mouths.
And so there in our bathroom, as quickly as the ill-mannered “Nah” came out of my mouth, I corrected myself and said to my wife, “I mean nah, thank you!”
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
