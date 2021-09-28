CUMBERLAND — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is expanding the hours of the AFA Helpline to help more individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.
The helpline, staffed entirely by licensed social workers trained in dementia care, will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week by calling 866-232-8484, visiting www.alzfdn.org and clicking on chat icon or texting 646-586-5283.
The web chat and text message features can serve people in more than 90 different languages.
The AFA helpline can assist with signs and symptoms of dementia-related illnesses; what to do if you or a loved one have recently been diagnosed with a dementia-related illness; how to speak with someone about memory problems; caring for a family member with a dementia-related illness; building a care team and support network; self-care for caregivers; finding local caregiving support services; handling behavioral changes; navigating communication among family members; and brain health and wellness information.
To learn more, visit www.alzfdn.org or call 866-232-8484.
