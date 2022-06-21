Radio Field Day event on weekend

LAVALE — The Mountain Amateur Radio Cub will participate in National Amateur Radio Field Day on June 25-26 at the old LaVale Swim Club parking lot and Lions Pavilion located at 599 Georges Creek Blvd.

Thousands of radio amateurs gather to operate from remote locations.

Field Day is a picnic, campout, practice for emergencies and informal contest. “Hams can literally throw a wire in a tree for an antenna, connect to a battery-powered transceiver and communicate halfway around the world,” said Field Day Coordinator Jim Rupert.

For more information, contact Jim Grabenstein at 301-697-1291.

