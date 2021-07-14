WESTERNPORT — Alexander K. Ambrose, also known as Alex, Bud or Burger, was honored by his niece and her husband with a 95th birthday party at Moran Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on his birthday, June 25.
In his teens, Ambrose was given honorable mention in WVA All State Basketball in 1941 and 1942. He played basketball for Piedmont High School and had an avid love for the sport that he coached for many years. He quit high school and lied about his age to enlist during World War II. He served in the European Theater in France and Germany in Company B, 81st Engineer Combat Battalion. When he returned, he joined his best friend, Don Moran, and they coached many area teams. They had a winning streak of 65 straight games in the Cumberland City League.
Attending the party given by Kathy Duckworth and her husband, Tom, were great-niece Sonja Belcher and friend Janette Miller.
