MCHENRY — Cari Carpenter, professor of English at West Virginia University, will be the next presenter in the summer Joan Crawford Lecture Series on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Garrett College auditorium.
Carpenter will discuss Ora Eddlman Reed, a mixed-blood Cherokee in turn-of-the-century Indian territory who authored a column answering questions about American Indians. Quick wit and sharp statements epitomize the rhetoric Reed used to educate white readers. In addition, the value and importance of the column in today’s world will be explored.
Carpenter specializes in 19th-century women’s and Native American literature of the United States as well as ecocriticism and feminist theory.
Crawford, who died in 2010, served the college community for more than 30 years. After her retirement, Crawford was named professor emerita.
Made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, grant funding is being used to sponsor the summer lecture series.
All presentations from the lecture series are available to view through the college’s Facebook page. For more information, contact Jenny Meslener at 301-387-3022 or jennifer.meslener@garrettcollege.edu.
