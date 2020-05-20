FROSTBURG — The American Legion Farrady Post 24 Honor Guard will visit several sites on Memorial Day, May 25.
The honor guard will be at Midlothian Memorial at 8 a.m. and at Vale Summit Cemetery at 8:20 a.m.
Members will stop at the Eckhart Cemetery at 8:35 a.m. and Porter’s Cemetery at 8:50 a.m.
They plan to arrive at Eckhart Memorial at Eckhart School at 9:05 a.m., the Veterans Memorial Park at Eckhart Flat at 9:20 a.m., and the German Lutheran Cemetery at 9:35 a.m.
The honor guard will travel to St. Michael’s Cemetery at 9:50 a.m. and Percy Cemetery at 10:05 a.m.
Visitations will end at 10:35 a.m. at Frostburg Memorial Park Cemetery.
There will not be a formal program.
