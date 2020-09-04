CUMBERLAND — More than 1 in 4 high school students nationally use e-cigarettes, exposing them to harmful chemicals and setting them up for a lifetime of nicotine dependence. Vaping harms developing lungs and overall health and may place people at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to the the American Lung Association, which announced a broad plan to end youth vaping.
The plan has four components:
• “Get Your Head Out of the Cloud” public awareness campaign with the Ad Council provides facts about e-cigarettes and supports conversations before kids start to vape. The campaign includes free educational resources at TalkAboutVaping.org.
• Vape-Free Schools Initiative to help address the surge of youth vaping through a comprehensive tobacco use policy, an alternative to suspension program for students found noncompliant as well as offering a voluntary youth-centered tobacco cessation.
• Targeted advocacy plan to advance proven e-cigarette policies at local, state and federal levels.
• $2 million research investment to understand the effects of vaping on developing lungs.
For more information about the American Lung Association’s work to end youth vaping, visit TalkAboutVaping.org.
