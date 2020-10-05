'American Son' brings acclaimed director to Cumberland Theatre

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will reopen its doors Oct. 15 with the award-winning play “American Son.” The show will play for a limited engagement of five performances over one weekend.
Written by Christopher Demos-Brown, “American Son” tells the story of Kendra and Scott, an estranged interracial couple stuck in the waiting room of a Florida police station. Over the course of a tense night, the couple’s disparate histories and backgrounds collide as they confront an unexpected crisis involving the police and their missing 18-year old son. The play examines the nation’s racial divide through the eyes of both characters as their worst fears hang in the balance.
The play debuted off-Broadway in 2018 and starred Golden Globe and Emmy winner Kerry Washington directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. In 2019, the film version, also starring Washington and directed by Leon, debuted at the Toronto Film Festival and was later released on Netflix.
At the helm of “American Son” will be guest director Michael Jerome Jonhson, a director, fight director and actor originally from Washington D.C. He recently directed “Temp,” the winner of the 2020 New Play Festival competition of short plays, hosted by Riot Act Inc. in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He also d directed the 2017 winner, “Love, Radio and Zombies, Sort Of…”
Johnson was nominated for Best Director for the 2019 Broadway World Awards, Phoenix. He also worked for the Folger Shakespeare Festival directing students in various scenes from Shakespeare.
As an actor, Johnson has performed at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Source Theater Company, Ford’s Theatre, Arena Stage, Folger Shakespeare Library, Washington Stage Guild, Toby’s Dinner Theatre, Theatre of the First Amendment and The Kennedy Center. Some of his favorite roles include the title role in “Othello” and “The Merchant of Venice,” Capulet in “Romeo and Juliet,” Astrov in “Uncle Vanya,” the Devil in “The Devil and Tom Walker,” “Banquo” in Macbeth and Don Pedro in “Much Ado About Nothing.”
As a fight director, Johnson has worked at Arena Stage, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Woolly Mammoth, Ford’s Theatre, Rep Stage, Off Square, Riot Act, Epic Theatre Ensemble, Lady Cavaliers, Source Theatre, Keagan Theatre and The Kennedy Center. He taught stage combat at both the Maryland Opera Studio and National Conservatory of Dramatic Arts for 11 years.
Performances for “American Son” will be Oct. 15-17 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 17-18 at 2 p.m. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, only 100 tickets will be sold for each performance. Ticket holders will have their temperature checked before entering the theater and masks are required. The show has no intermission. Tickets are available at www.cumberlandtheatre.com or by calling 301-759-4990. The theater staff reserves the right to alter ticket reservations to accommodate social distancing if needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.