CUMBERLAND — The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets.
As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who come to give blood or platelets May 15-31 will receive a special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure a stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Cumberland are May 18, 1:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 11 Washington St., and May 21, 11:30 to 5 p.m., Riverside YMCA, 601 Kelly Road.
In LaVale, blood will be collected on May 28 from 1:30 to 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, and on May 20, from 2:30 to 7 p.m., at Gonzaga Comprehensive Rehabilitation, 957 National Highway.
A blood drive will be held in Oakland on May 19 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Community Center, 975 Joni Miller Road.
Blood will be collected in Everett, Pennsylvania, on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Bedford Memorial, 10455 Lincoln Highway, and on May 19 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Mann’s Choice Church of God, 6150 Allegheny Road.
Blood donations will be accepted on May 18 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Home Association of Berlin, 419 Meadow St., Berlin, Pennsylvania, and on May 26 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Building, 66 South Main St., Keyser, West Virginia.
