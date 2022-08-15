CUMBERLAND — The 22nd annual America’s 911 Ride will begin Aug. 18 when hundreds of participants from all over the United States arrive in Somerset, Pennsylvania, to remember the victims and heroes of 9/11.
The ride will depart Highland Harley-Davidson on Aug. 19 at 7 a.m. and travel through Friedens onto U.S. Route 30 to the Flight 93 Memorial. Riders will continue through Shanksville to state Route 160 and Berlin down to Cumberland. A lunch stop in Hagerstown will be taken before riding through Leesburg, Virginia, and onto the Pentagon. Residents are welcome to stand along the routes and cheer on the participants. “Nothing means more to us than seeing ordinary people supporting us in our act of remembering,” said Dan Kenney, a veteran rider since its start.
America’s 911 Foundation has held the ride since 2001 when Ted and Lisa Sjurseth organized a ride from Washington, D.C., to New York City on Nov. 10. After that ride, they decided to continue the tradition by starting in Somerset and traveling to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on the third Friday of August. The next day, they continue from the Pentagon to New York City and the site of the World Trade Center
The foundation raises money to support first responders nationwide through a college scholarship program as well as making donations to departments in need.
More information can be found at Americas911foundation.org or by calling Eric Sjurseth, president of the foundation, at 434-865-5602.
