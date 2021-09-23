CUMBERLAND — The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism has opened the AmeriCorps state grant application process for the 2022-2023 service year.
“AmeriCorps grants create important opportunities for organizations to collaborate with service-minded Marylanders,” said Nicki Fiocco, director of the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism. “Each year, we see the meaningful impact that grant funds have on the community as a whole — increasing resources and capacity for organizations, inspiring citizens to serve as AmeriCorps members and addressing issues important to Marylanders.”
The federal grants support AmeriCorps members who meet a wide range of community needs and serve as teachers, environmentalists, mediators or community leaders through local organizations.
Upon completion of their service year, AmeriCorps members receive the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award for assistance with education or student loan repayment.
Organizations must raise a minimum of 24% in matching funds.
Qualifying organizations for the grant include nonprofits, faith-based organizations, government agencies and institutions of higher education.
A concept paper is due by Oct. 12 to be invited to complete a full grant application.
Learn more at http://gosv.maryland.gov/available-funding/.
