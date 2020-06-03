FROSTBURG — The Conquering Opioid Abuse Together program at Frostburg State University has received $81,744 as part of AmeriCorps funding.
The program is designed to engage community members in open forums, one-on-one meetings, hotlines and other outreach activities to distribute information on resources to conquer opioid abuse.
The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism announced that six Maryland organizations received a cumulative $1,499,953 from the Corporation for National and Community Service. Grant funds will be used to provide living stipends, health care and other programmatic tools for AmeriCorps members, including ongoing coronavirus response efforts.
In addition to direct funding, CNCS will provide more than $828,519 in the Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for the AmeriCorps members funded by the grants.
After completing a term of service, AmeriCorps members can receive an award of more than $6,000 that they can use to pay for college or repay qualified student loans and continue their careers in public service.
AmeriCorps recently marked its 25th anniversary. To learn more about joining AmeriCorps, visit AmeriCorps.gov/.
