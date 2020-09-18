CUMBERLAND — The AmeriCorps state grant application process is open for 2021-2022. The grants are federally funded and administered by the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism to support AmeriCorps members who meet a wide range of community needs and serve as teachers, mentors, mediators and community gardeners through local organizations.
“AmeriCorps grants create important opportunities for organizations to collaborate with service-minded Marylanders by providing living allowances and access to the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award to individuals who dedicate their time as AmeriCorps members,” said Nicki Fiocco, director of the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism.
Earlier this year, the Governor’s Office announced over $4.6 million in AmeriCorps state grants for 2020-2021. The grants were awarded to 18 organizations throughout Maryland.
Upon completion of their service year, AmeriCorps members receive the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award for assistance with post-secondary education or student loan repayment.
To receive a grant, organizations must raise a minimum of 24% of the grant in matching funds.
Nonprofits, faith-based organizations, state or local government and institutions of higher education are eligible to apply for grants.
To apply, submit a concept paper by Oct. 12. Applicants of accepted proposals will be invited to complete a full grant application.
Learn more at http://gosv.maryland.gov/available-funding/.
