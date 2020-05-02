CUMBERLAND — The Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area invites nonprofit organizations to host an AmeriCorps member to accomplish service projects such as developing an exhibit, planting a pollinator garden or creating an educational livestream event.
AFNHA is accepting applications from any of its West Virginia counties for conservation, cultural, heritage, tourism or community service positions. Member activities should be project based, not for routine clerical or administrative tasks.
“AFNHA AmeriCorps is trying to finalize our site list for positions for next term and we have just a few openings still available,” said Phyllis Baxter, AFNHA AmeriCorps program director.
AmeriCorps site applicants must be nonprofit organizations or government agencies. They will be responsible for supervision of their AmeriCorps member, a cash match to help support expenses and in-kind match and reporting.
Accepted sites will recruit members over the summer to serve from September 2020 through August 2021.
Historic preservation project applications are still open for the AFNHA hands-on team. Members can help with semi-skilled preservation construction tasks on public or nonprofit-owned historic buildings on a project-by-project basis.
For more information, visit www.appalachianforestnha.org/americorps-positions or contact afnha@afnha.org.
