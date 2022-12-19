CUMBERLAND — Volunteer Maryland has opened its 2023-2024 service site application period. The program, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary, encourages nonprofits, government agencies and schools to apply to host AmeriCorps volunteer coordinators to help support education, economic opportunity and environmental stewardship statewide.
“Volunteer Maryland AmeriCorps members can help enhance volunteer programs that are working to meet evolving community needs,” said Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives Executive Director Steven J. McAdams. “Partnering with Volunteer Maryland is an excellent opportunity for organizations who are already doing great work to increase their capacity to serve.”
Volunteer Maryland assigns AmeriCorps volunteer coordinators to a partner service site, where they work closely with staff to help improve volunteer program capacity through training sessions, recruitment drives and developing community partnerships. Up to 30 AmeriCorps volunteer coordinators will be eligible for placement with participating service sites for an 11-month period beginning in September.
Free virtual workshop sessions are scheduled Jan. 17, 24 and 31 and Feb. 7 and 14. Each session is from 10 a.m. to noon. Workshop attendees will learn about the benefits of hosting an AmeriCorps member and partnering with Volunteer Maryland to upgrade their volunteer programs in addition to select grant opportunities.
To learn more and register to attend an informational session, visit https://volunteer.maryland.gov/servicesites. The application period will end on March 3, 2023.
