MCHENRY — Amie Hoeber will be the guest speaker at the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club meeting May 19 at the Pine Lodge Steakhouse. Dinner orders will be at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Hoeber will present a program on “Defense and Foreign Policy Challenges,” including circumstances involving North Korea, China and Russia.
Hoeber is president of AMH Consulting in Potomac and has provided consulting on a wide range of defense matters since 1991.
Prior to founding her consulting company, Hoeber held several senior management positions at TRW’s Federal Systems Group in Fairfax, Virginia. Before joining industry in 1986, she served as deputy under secretary of the Army in President Ronald Reagan’s administration. Earlier she was on the staff of several defense think tanks, including the Rand Corp., and was a leader in professional groups such as the Council on Foreign Relations and the NBC Industry Group. She has authored and co-authored numerous books on military strategy and other national security issues.
Hoeber was a member of the board of directors of Versar Inc. and was chair of the board of EAI Corp. She was also on the board of the House of Ruth Maryland for more than a decade and was a co-founder of CLONE, an organization that focuses on mentoring young women in the defense business, both uniformed and civilian.
She was also the Republican nominee for Congress in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in 2016 and 2018.
For more information, a message can be left on the Facebook page of the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club or call 301-501-0444.
