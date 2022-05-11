OAKLAND — Amy Beeman, a science teacher at Southern Garrett Middle School, has been selected as the 2022-2023 Garrett County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. Beeman has been a teacher with the school system for 20 years.
“Ms. Amy Beeman is a terrific selection and will represent Garrett County schools very well at both the local and state levels,” said Superintendent of Schools Barbara Baker. “She maintains a constant focus on student achievement and sets high expectations for her students.”
Beeman holds a master of special education and a bachelor’s in elementary education from Frostburg State University. She is a member of the School Improvement and Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports teams and a mentor to her colleagues who seek her knowledge of the Next Generation Science standards, use of instructional technology and science, technology, engineering, arts and math education.
Beeman is president of the Southern Garrett High School Band Boosters and is involved with academic support programs at both Southern Garrett middle and high schools.
Beeman also has served as sixth grade team leader, Boy Scout merit badge counselorand First Lego League qualifier project judge.
She was nominated for Teacher of the Year by school staff in 2014 and school administration in 2021 and 2022.
“What I respect about her most is her ability to command respect, maintain focus on her goals and hold everyone to the highest standards while striving for those same goals herself. These are the earmarks of an exceptional teacher,” said Stephanie Wesolowski, Southern Garrett Middle School principal. “Ms. Beeman demonstrates the highest level of professional commitment and competency in her work with students and colleagues. She has been instrumental in maintaining high levels of performance among her students and she has served as a leader among her colleagues for outstanding professional practices in classroom instruction.”
Beeman will compete for the title of Maryland Teacher of the Year, which is celebrated at an October event.
