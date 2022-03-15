LAVALE — Amy Rice of Cash Valley Elementary School is the 2022-2023 Allegany County Teacher of the Year.
The Allegany County Board of Education hosted the 34th annual Teacher of the Year celebration virtually, honoring four educators for their dedication and commitment to student success.
Jeff Blank, superintendent of schools; Crystal Bender, board president; and Nicholas Amick, last year’s Teacher of the Year, gave prerecorded remarks.
Rice is a graduate of Frostburg State University with a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction in 2002 and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood/elementary education.
She teaches second grade at Cash Valley, where she has taught for 25 years. Rice serves as a chair for the school’s leadership team and is a member of the STEM/technology action team to encourage family engagement and community partnerships.
Rice serves as a mentor for student interns from FSU, as a coach for youth soccer and the school’s LEGO League and has been nominated for the Sallie Mae First Class Teacher Award.
“Students require stable, well-organized learning environments facilitated by groups of adults sharing a common vision — that all students can learn, and that they will do whatever is necessary to help each child succeed,” said Rice.
The other Allegany County Teacher of the Year finalists were Karissa Brandenburg, Braddock Middle School; Jeannette Milburn, John Humbird Elementary School; and Angela Walbert, Flintstone Elementary School.
The sponsors of the 34th annual Teacher of the Year banquet included Allegany College of Maryland, Allegany County Board of Education, Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, Allegany County Board of Commissioners, Allegany County Public Schools, Allegany County Education Association, ACT 1st Federal Credit Union, Frostburg State University, G&G Studios and the Sandhir Foundation.
Each year a selection committee is formed to choose the winner of the award. This year’s selection committee was comprised of Nicholas Amick, 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year; Jennifer Howell, human resources manager for Cintas; Juli McCoy, executive drector of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce; and Kerri Caporale, owner/operator of The Caporale Group.
Members of the planning committee for this year’s virtual celebration included Jennifer Ramsey, who is the event coordinator. Other members were Heather Morgan, Jason Huber, who also served as the master of ceremonies, Jackie Enright and Mia Cross.
Representatives from Frostburg State University, the Allegany County Education Association, Allegany College of Maryland and the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce were all featured in prerecorded presentations to this year’s winner.
Oscar’s Restaurant and Bill Boyer’s Chick-fil-A in LaVale provided food and gift card donations to both the winner and the finalists. Event programs were printed courtesy of the Career Center’s printing department. The livestream of the virtual awards ceremony was produced by Ryan Brenneman of Allegany Media.
Rice will join other local candidates for the Maryland Teacher of the Year. They will be honored at a meeting of the State Board of Education and five state semifinalists will be invited to a reception in the fall for the announcement of the Maryland Teacher of the Year.
