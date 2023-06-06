DEAR READERS: There is good news in a recent article by animal behavioral scientist and ethologist Dr. Marc Bekoff. He writes: “It’s time to stop wondering if nonhuman animals (animals) are sentient — they are. Abundant science tells us so, including unlikely beings such as reptiles, insects and other invertebrates. Sentience simply is the ability to feel various emotions, including joy, fear and various types of pain and suffering. Animals’ feelings matter to them, and they should matter to us. ...
“A recent gift from Robert Brinkmann, Ph.D., DVM, to Denver University to establish The Institute for Animal Sentience and Protection to expand the scientific understanding of the cognitive and emotional capabilities of animals is a move in the right direction for learning more about animal sentience and helping advance the protection of animals resulting from this evolving knowledge and understanding.” (Full story: Psychology Today, April 29)
Earlier this year, my wife and I put out food for several weeks for an injured raccoon in the hopes of getting her to our local wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center. When I eventually caught her and put her in a crate, she cried out to me, looking me in the eye through the bars of the crate. She voiced sounds we had never heard — noises beyond the simple cries of animals in pain or terror. Then she turned away from me, too weak to fight to get out of the crate, and curled into her quivering body and remained silent.
A wildlife veterinarian at the center confirmed my provisional diagnosis of canine distemper, which commonly afflicts raccoons, and the raccoon was euthanized. She had such a strong will to live, and given the right staff and facilities, she might have recovered. However, she would have had permanent neurological damage and could never be released back into the wild.
Few states have sanctuaries for injured wildlife — animals not fit to survive if released, but who could enjoy some quality of life in captivity. They would be of educational value for the visiting public, especially those animals with mangled limbs from traps and permanent disabilities from being shot or after recovery from disease.
While some philosophers debate about animal self-awareness and “degrees” of sentience, the irrefutable fact remains that they can be harmed, and that we should all strive to avoid harming any sentient being, no matter how great or small. Philosophy professor Patricia MacCormack writes: “We live in a climate and nature crisis of our own making. If we are serious about revolutionizing our use of the Earth, it is time to rethink our need to classify all forms of life. We may find this is not about curiosity, but a desire to vindicate our history of dominion over the Earth. How about we exchange hierarchy for care? The future may depend upon it.” (Full story: The Conversation, April 18)
We and other animals are all related
From an exciting article on Nature.com, posted April 28:
“In a massive genetic-sequencing effort, the Zoonomia Project has collated the genomes of 240 mammal species, from dormice to dolphins. Scientists digging into the data discovered that almost 11% of our genome is identical to that of almost all of the other species. Most of the common genes regulate the activity of other genes.
“DNA for the Zoonomia Project came from living and dead animals, including the remains of the Siberian husky Balto. The sled dog was lauded for delivering lifesaving diphtheria antitoxin to a remote Alaskan town in 1925. Balto’s genome was found to be more diverse — and ultimately healthier — than that of most dog breeds today.”
Additional information from Reuters.com, posted April 27: “Balto’s genome showed lower rates of inbreeding and a lower burden of rare and potentially damaging genetic variation than almost all modern breed dogs. Balto was found to share ancestry with modern Siberian huskies and Alaskan sled dogs as well as Greenland sled dogs, New Guinea singing dogs, Salukis, Afghan hounds and Tibetan mastiffs, with no discernible wolf ancestry.”
This supports my view that not all dogs are simply descended from wolves, as most contend. In my opinion, many modern dog breeds are instead descended from a mix of sources, including an archetypical dingo-like wild dog that was eventually domesticated and traded and followed human migrations.
As Scientific American reported April 27, “Balto had an adaptation that helps digest starch — a trait that is not found in wolves but is relatively common in modern dog breeds.” This means that, although sled dogs’ diets consist primarily of meat, it is likely that Balto also ate high-calorie foods rich in starch.
Explore all Zoonomia species, including with a fascinating interactive graphic, at zoonomiaproject.org.
