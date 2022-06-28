ACCIDENT — The Garrett County Sesquicentennial Committee will distribute commemorative coins representing Accident at the Fourth of July Homecoming from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Accident Fire Hall.
Led by Garrett County government, the 150th anniversary effort commemorates the incorporation of Garrett County on Dec. 4, 1872.
The committee has been organizing several commemorative souvenirs and community participation opportunities based on the theme of the event, “Garrett County: Celebrating 150 Years of Connecting Communities.”
Members of the committee attend each Garrett County municipality’s festivals or community events to share information and offer giveaways and souvenirs while supplies last.
Bronze coins were made to represent Accident, Deer Park, Friendsville, Grantsville, Kitzmiller, Loch Lynn, Mountain Lake Park and Oakland. Each town participated in designing a custom side of the coin paired with the front side featuring the county’s namesake, John W. Garrett.
Coins have been distributed at events in Oakland, Grantsville and Friendsville.
Upcoming events include the Victorian Chautauqua, Mountain Lake Park, July 9, 1 to 5 p.m.; Kitzmiller Homecoming, July 23, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friendsville Days, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Loch Lynn Heights Town Hall Open House, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m; Deer Park Town Hall Open House, Sept. 10, 2 to 6 p.m.
The planning group is coordinating a celebration Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds with a history walk, car show, local storytelling, local music and free food.
Information will be updated weekly on the county’s sesquicentennial website, www.Garrett150.com.
To receive a town coin or a complete set, contact Sarah Myers, county communications coordinator, at 301-334-7242 or smyers@garrettcounty.org.
