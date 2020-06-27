CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council’s sixth annual Allegany National Photography Competition & Exhibition is going virtual this year.
For the first time, the show — which runs from June 27 through July 18 — will be available via an online digital gallery located at www.alleganyphotoshow.org.
The website, which will now become the annual exhibition’s permanent home, will feature the more than 70 photographs juried into the show; provide information about invited artists, juror and sponsors; and offer an opportunity to purchase artwork.
The show launches June 27 with an online awards presentation and juror fireside chat beginning at 6:30 p.m. Residents may tune in via Facebook Live (search Allegany Arts Council) or the council’s YouTube channel to view a livestream of the program directly from the gallery space.
The discussion with juror Brownie Harris will be an interactive event featuring the opportunity to ask questions and to hear directly from a photography professional with more than 40 years of experience.
This year’s competition and exhibition received more than 800 entries, representing photographers from throughout the United States.
The images selected offer a diverse and wide-ranging look at the world of photography, including street photography, portraiture, landscape and still life, fine art and many other styles and techniques.
