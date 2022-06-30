Antique fair returns to Somerset streets
SOMERSET, Pa. — The 51st annual Somerset Antique & Vintage Fair will be held Aug. 13 with antique dealers from multiple states set up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the streets of historic uptown Somerset. The show features everything from furniture to sports memorabilia, jewelry, quilts, glassware, books, paintings, toys and coins.
An antique and classic car show will be on display from noon to 2 p.m. in the Somerset Trust Co. parking lot on West Main Street. Food and drink vendors will also be set up throughout the show.
Sponsored by the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce and Somerset Trust, the fair offers free admission and free parking is available in the Somerset County parking garage located along East Catherine Street. The event will be held rain or shine and those attending are asked to leave their pets at home.
Dealer spaces can be reserved at 814-445-6431.
