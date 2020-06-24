FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State University Children’s Literature Centre, in collaboration with the city of Frostburg and FrostburgFirst, will host a virtual Pirates Ahoy! event this year on July 8 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at www.twitch.tv/frostburgclc.
In addition to pirate craft videos and STEM-onstrations, the day will include Cracking the Code, where young pirates can virtually explore the Main Street area for clues to a riddle. Guest authors and illustrators, Beth Ferry, Sue Fleiss, Will Hillenbrand, Melinda Long, John Manders, Diana Murray and Jennifer O’Connell, will read aloud.
To be ready for the day, a list of materials for crafts and STEMonstrations can be found at www.facebook/clcfsu, www.frostburg.edu/clc and on the Frostburg City App. Find and download the Frostburg City App at www.frostburgcity.org/explore/social_media for event updates and other day-of activities.
The activities are designed for children ages 4 to 10 but are not limited to that age group.
This event is sponsored by FSU, FSU’s Children’s Literature Centre, the city of Frostburg, FrostburgFirst, FSU’s Cultural Events Series, Collegiate Flat Apartments and Main Street Books.
For more information, contact the Children’s Literature Centre at 301-687-3133 or clc@frostburg.edu.
