MOUNT SAVAGE — The Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area will hold its annual Tourism Summit on Aug. 3 at the Evergreen Heritage Center.
The summit will focus on improving visitor experience for sustainable tourism. Concurrent sessions will feature presentations on Maryland examples of best practices, tools and examples for improving visitor experience. Networking opportunities and local tours of historic sites are included in the free event open to anyone interested or involved in the tourism, lodging and hospitality industries. Registration and agenda are available at www.appalachianforestnha.org/tourism-summit.
The keynote address by Susan Williams of Concord University will discuss “Maximizing experience for sustainable tourism.” Other session topics will include a tour of educational programs at Evergreen Heritage Center, Promotion at the State and Local Level, Trail Development from Proposal to Established Initiative, Maryland Heritage Areas and Accessibility.
Highlands Creative Economy is a partnership between Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area and Eastern WV Community & Technical College. Meetings are held the fourth Thursday of the month at 10 a.m. on Zoom.
Learn more at https://www.appalachianforestnha.org/creative-economy.
